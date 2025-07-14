Mark Few and Gonzaga stars gather for annual team dinner in Las Vegas
Gonzaga's growing presence in the NBA has turned the Las Vegas Summer League event into a summit for recent Bulldogs striving to make it on a main roster.
For roughly the past decade, Vegas has also hosted Gonzaga's most seasoned NBA veterans and its latest up-and-comers for a night of laughs, reunions and shared stories among former teammates.
The annual alumni dinner, sponsored by Jared Hertz, Gonzaga’s senior associate athletic director for major gifts, has grown from a small gathering to a who's-who event featuring NBA All-Stars, former lottery picks and global basketball icons.
This year's dinner, which Hertz shared a photo from in a post to X on Monday, had a guest list that included Przemek Karnowski, Jonathan Williams, Zach Norvell Jr., Jeremy Jones, Joel Ajayi, Corey Kispert, Julian Strawther, Jalen Suggs, Kelly Olynyk, Anton Watson, Andrew Nembhard, Ben Gregg, Kevin Pangos, Khalif Battle, Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman and Drew Timme. Gonzaga coaches Mark Few and Brian Michaelson were also in attendance.
The photo, depicting six former first-round selections, four consensus All-Americans and four West Coast Conference Player of the Year recipients, emphasizes what Gonzaga has accomplished from a player development standpoint during its rise to the top of the college basketball landscape under Few's guidance. In just the past four years, Gonzaga has had seven players selected in the NBA draft, including four in the first round, and saw 12 former Bulldogs suit up on NBA rosters this past regular season.
With seven former Zags currently competing in Summer League action, that number will likely change by the start of the 2025-26 campaign.