Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga No. 2 in AP Top 25 (11/14/22)

Gonzaga narrowly escaped with a 64-63 win over Michigan State on Friday, but it was enough to convince the men's college basketball poll voters that they're still one of the top two teams in the country.

The Bulldogs are ranked No. 2 in the country in the latest AP Top 25 poll, released Monday. They received 14 first-place votes, compared to 44 for No. 1 North Carolina. No. 3 Houston (2 votes) and No. 4 Kentucky (3 votes) also received first-place votes.

The Zags were also ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP Top 25. It's a safe bet the rankings will change significantly next week with all of the big games on the schedule. Gonzaga faces arguably the toughest schedule in the nation this week with games against No. 11 Texas on Wednesday and No. 4 Kentucky on Sunday.

Here's the complete Associated Press Top 25 poll for Week 2 of the 2022-23 season:

AP Top 25 Poll

Nov. 14, 2022

1. North Carolina (44 first-place votes) 1543 points

2. Gonzaga (14) 1497

3. Houston (2) 1439

4. Kentucky (3) 1394

5. Baylor 1253

6. Kansas 1218

7. Duke 1216

8. UCLA 1138

9. Arkansas 1059

10. Creighton 1036

11. Texas 932

12. Indiana 867

13. Auburn 724

14. Arizona 694

15. TCU 630

16. Virginia 590

17. San Diego State 524

18. Alabama 436

19. Illinois 316

20. Michigan 308

21. Dayton 280

22. Tennessee 264

23. Texas Tech 190

24. Texas A&M 131

25. UConn 124

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 119, Purdue 104, Villanova 96, Miami 61, Saint Louis 47, Xavier 44, Ohio State 36, Oregon 36, Iowa 36, Memphis 20, Virginia Tech 13, Colorado 11, Arizona State 9, Toledo 8, Rutgers 8, Saint Mary’s 7, Florida 5, UC Irvine 4, Grambling State 4, Seton Hall 3, Penn State 1