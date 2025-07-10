NBA Summer League: How to watch Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman
Gonzaga guards Ryan Nembhard and Nolan Hickman make their NBA Summer League debuts alongside Cooper Flagg in a marquee matchup against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.
The high-profile exhibition contest featuring the No. 1 overall pick in last month's draft and the son of LeBron James will certainly draw the most eyes on the first day of Summer League action — and likely the heftiest price tag for fans wanting to attend. The average cost for a ticket to Thursday's events was listed at $223 on Tuesday, according to Vivid Seats, with the most expensive seat coming in at $3,073.
Nembhard and Hickman are among the seven former Zags on Summer League rosters, along with Khalif Battle (Phoenix Suns), Ben Gregg (Boston Celtics), Drew Timme (Brooklyn Nets), Anton Watson (New York Knicks) and Jeremy Jones (Memphis Grizzlies).
Nembhard signed a two-way deal with the Mavericks shortly after going undrafted. Dallas added Hickman to its Summer League roster on July 3, reuniting the Bulldogs' starting backcourt from the past two seasons.
How to watch Nembhard & Hickman in the NBA Summer League
Who: Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman and the Dallas Mavericks face the Bronny James-led Los Angeles Lakers
What: NBA Las Vegas Summer League
When: 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET | Thursday, July 10
Where: Thomas and Mack Center and the Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV | Las Vegas
TV: ESPN