Report: No decision regarding NCAA Tournament expansion
The NCAA Tournament isn't expanding — for now.
No decisions or recommendations were made regarding tournament expansion during the NCAA men's and women's basketball committee meetings this week, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel. All options remain on the table, though, as discussions are ongoing.
ESPN reported in late June that if a decision to expand was made, the NCAA Tournament would've likely grown to 76 teams for the 2025-26 season.
Gonzaga has appeared in each of the last 26 NCAA Tournaments, and during that span, college basketball's uniquely crafted postseason has altered its format only a handful of times.
The 64-team format established ahead of the 1984-85 season was tweaked in 2001with the arrival of the Mountain West to the Division I ranks, creating another automatic bid and adding one more postseason game to the calendar. The tournament jumped to 68 participants in 2011 to include the First Four round.
The latest expansion rumors sparked quite an online debate amongst college basketball fans and prompted many high-major coaches to pick a side. Many of them, like Purdue's Matt Painter and Arkansas' John Calipari, don't see the point in messing with the uniqueness and exclusivity that make the NCAA Tournament one of the most thrilling single-game elimination postseasons in U.S. sports. Others, like Kansas' Bill Self, are in favor of creating more opportunities for other teams to get into the field.
An eight-team addition would mark the biggest expansion in NCAA Tournament history since 1985.