San Francisco Dons return All-WCC Freshman wing Tyrone Riley IV
Tyrone Riley IV is withdrawing his name from the transfer portal and will return to the San Francisco Dons for the 2025-26 season, according to reports.
A handful of high-major programs either met or held Zoom calls with Riley, though the allures of playing in a power conference won't be taking the 6-foot-6, 180-pound wing out of the Bay Area after all. The Arizona Wildcats, Creighton Bluejays, Kentucky Wildcats, USC Trojans and Washington Huskies were among the schools who had contact with Riley, a former three-star and top-100 recruit in the 2024 class.
Riley's decision comes days after the Dons' leading scorer, Malik Thomas, entered his name into the portal as a graduate transfer. Chris Gerlufsen and his staff landed a few pieces in Rhode Island Rams transfer David Fuchs, a 6-foot-9 forward from Austria who averaged 7.5 points last season, and Oregon Ducks transfer Mookie Cook, a former Gonzaga Bulldogs recruit who struggled with injuries during his time in Eugene, Oregon. Bringing back Riley is certainly a game changer for the Dons.
Riley earned All-WCC freshman team honors after averaging 9.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals. He started 34 games and shot 50.2% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range (2.6 attempts per game) and 73.5% from the free-throw line.
San Francisco was 12-0 against non-Gonzaga teams when he scored in double figures, including when he dropped a season-high 28 points against Chicago State in just the fourth game of his college career. He also scored 26 against the Cal Poly Mustangs in his Dons debut on Nov. 5.
A former top-100 recruit, Riley committed to play for San Francisco over the the likes of Texas A&M Aggies, LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Xavier Musketeers, USC and others. His father, Tyrone Riley Sr., suited up for the Dons from 2003-05.