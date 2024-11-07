Top plays from Gonzaga's win over Baylor
The Gonzaga men's basketball team started the 2024-25 season in historic fashion, taking down No. 8 Baylor in the largest margin of victory for any team over a top 10 opponent in a season-opener.
The Bulldogs' 101-63 triumph over the Bears was fueled by some hot outside shooting and stout intensity on the defensive end of the floor. Khalif Battle and Dusty Stromer combined for seven of their team's 13 3-pointers on the night, as the former drained three consecutive triples in a 65-second span midway through the second half to extend Gonzaga's lead to 34 points. Meanwhile, Mark Few's team contained Baylor's athletic guards and wings with solid team defense, as Baylor went 23-of-62 (37.1%) from the field and 3-of-21 (14.3%) from deep.
Check out the top plays from Gonzaga's win over Baylor.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.