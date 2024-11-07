Gonzaga Nation

Top plays from Gonzaga's win over Baylor

The Bulldogs looked to be in midseason form during their 38-point victory over the Bears

The Gonzaga men's basketball team started the 2024-25 season in historic fashion, taking down No. 8 Baylor in the largest margin of victory for any team over a top 10 opponent in a season-opener.

The Bulldogs' 101-63 triumph over the Bears was fueled by some hot outside shooting and stout intensity on the defensive end of the floor. Khalif Battle and Dusty Stromer combined for seven of their team's 13 3-pointers on the night, as the former drained three consecutive triples in a 65-second span midway through the second half to extend Gonzaga's lead to 34 points. Meanwhile, Mark Few's team contained Baylor's athletic guards and wings with solid team defense, as Baylor went 23-of-62 (37.1%) from the field and 3-of-21 (14.3%) from deep.

Check out the top plays from Gonzaga's win over Baylor.

