Top plays from Gonzaga vs. Nicholls men's college basketball game
Coming off back-to-back losses against college basketball bluebloods, the Gonzaga Bulldogs returned to the McCarthey Athletic for the first time in 28 days as they hosted the Nicholls Colonels in a nonconference game Wednesday night.
Despite not coming out of the gate with their best foot forward, the Zags (8-3) bounced back from another slow to pull away from the Colonels, 102-72, behind an impressive duet performance by Braden Huff (25 points, 11-of-12 from the field) and Graham Ike (20 points, 6-of-9). Gonzaga's center tandem helped spark a 17-2 scoring run to end the first half, which put the Bulldogs out in front by 14 points at the break.
"[Nicholls is] a pressure team, and so it's hard to swing the ball," Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said after the game. "I think our guys settled in and did a better job of looking through that, finding the cutter, finding the slip guy, finding the post. And our posts were actually posting up for the most part, wanting the ball in there."
Watch the top plays from Gonzaga's win over Nicholls.
