Watch: Gonzaga women’s basketball players play teammate trivia

Allie Turner and Teryn Gardner sit down with Gonzaga Bulldogs on SI to take the Zags Teammate Quiz

Cole Forsman, Thomas Gallagher

Gonzaga women's basketball guards Teryn Gardner (left) and Allie Turner (right).
Gonzaga women's basketball guards Teryn Gardner (left) and Allie Turner (right). / Gonzaga Bulldogs On SI
In this era of college basketball, continuity and chemistry are highly-coveted — and hard to come by.

As thousands of student-athletes switch schools every offseason, summer workouts and fall practices become more like social mixers for new teammates to learn more about each other, as well as grasp an understanding of the X's and O's.

As guards, it's important for Gonzaga's Teryn Gardner and Allie Turner to know where their fellow Bulldogs are going to be on the floor at all times. Building that rapport doesn't just happen in the gym, though; it's also formed through games of pickleball, trips to the lake, watching movies, debating sports, sharing life stories — anything that might help create real connections beyond their time on the court together.

So, how well do the Zags know each other? Gonzaga Bulldogs on SI strives to find out as we host Gardner and Turner for the Zags Teammate Quiz.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

