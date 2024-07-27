Watch: Rui Hachimura throws down poster dunk against Germany in Paris Olympics
As the clear underdogs in men’s basketball at the Paris Games, Japan will take all the help it can get from lead star and former Gonzaga men’s basketball standout Rui Hachimura.
While Hachimura’s teammates Yuta Watanabe and Josh Hawkinson did most of the work in the first half against Germany on Saturday, the 6-foot-8 forward had the highlight of the tournament so far midway through the second quarter.
With Japan down 33-25, Hachimura brought some energy to Pierre Mauroy Stadium as he drove hard past Johannes Thiemann, sliced his way through the lane, rose and threw down a one-hand dunk over NBA veteran Isaac Bonga.
Hachimura and Japan remained competitive throughout the first half, though the Germans held a 52-44 advantage at the break thanks to 20 points combined between Moritz and Franz Wagner. The undersized Japanese struggled to keep Germany’s frontcourt out of the paint, as they allowed the Germans to shoot 14-of-20 on 2-pointers and score 24 points in the paint to their 14 in the first half.
Hachimura had eight points and four rebounds in just over 18 minutes. Watanabe made three 3-pointers to lead Japan with 13 points at the break, while Hawkinson, a former Washington State standout, had eight points as well. Japan shot 6-of-15 from downtown.
Japan, which entered group stage play with the longest odds to win a medal, will need more plays like that from Hachimura if its to remain competitive in Group B play.