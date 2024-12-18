WCC basketball power rankings: Gonzaga handed 2nd straight loss, San Francisco adds to NCAA Tournament resume
Heading into the 2024-25 college basketball season, it didn't seem out of the realm of possibility that the West Coast Conference could send three teams to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
At no point, however, did it cross many people's minds that the league could have more teams ranked inside the top 50 of the NET than the Big East (four) and as many top-75 teams as the ACC (five). Yet that's where we stand through the first six weeks of the 2024-25 campaign, as Gonzaga (No. 4), Oregon State (No. 42), Saint Mary's (No. 43), San Francisco (No. 45) and Washington State (No. 67) have started to put together their respective postseason resumes with a few marquee wins in nonleague play.
The Bulldogs (7-3) lead the WCC pack with a 2-3 record in Quad 1 games. They've dropped their last two opportunities, however, to Kentucky (90-89) and UConn (77-71) with one more high-profile nonconference game left against UCLA (9-1) on Dec. 28.
Even so, the Zags' victories over Baylor (No. 18 in the NET), Arizona State (No. 49), on the road at San Diego State (No. 55) and on a neutral floor against Indiana (No. 65) give them the strongest strength of record in the WCC, and a stranglehold on the No. 1 spot in our sixth WCC power rankings of the season.
1. GONZAGA BULLDOGS
Last result: L, 77-71 vs. UConn (Dec. 14)
2024-25 record: 7-3
Stat to know: The Bulldogs have suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since December 2018. That snaps a streak of 204 consecutive games without losing back-to-back games, which was the longest active streak in Division I and third longest by any team since the 1980-81 season.
Up next: Wednesday vs. Nicholls, 6 p.m., KHQ/ESPN+
2. SAINT MARY'S GAELS
Last result: L, 67-65 vs. Boise State (Dec. 14)
2024-25 record: 9-2
Stat to know: Redshirt senior Luke Barrett has emerged as an important piece in Randy Bennett's rotation — the 6-foot-6 forward has logged 40 or more minutes in four consecutive games and ranks among the top five players in the country in percentage of minutes played.
Up next: Thursday vs. Merrimack, 7 p.m., ESPN+
3. SAN FRANCISCO DONS
Last result: W, 76-66 vs. Loyola Chicago (Dec. 15)
2024-25 record: 9-2
Stat to know: The Dons are off to their best start since the 2019-20 season thanks in part to a hot start from Malik Thomas, who ranks among the top 50 players in the country in scoring at 18.6 points per game. The 6-foot-5 senior scored a career-high 35 points in the win over the Ramblers.
Up next: Wednesday at Bradley, 5 p.m., ESPN+
4. WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Last result: W, 91-78 vs. Missouri State (Dec. 15)
2024-25 record: 9-2
Stat to know: The Cougars knocked down 62.7% (32-for-51) of their field goal attempts against the Bears, the highest single-game field goal percentage by WSU since going 67.4% (31-46) against Santa Clara on Dec. 11, 2011.
Up next: Wednesday at Washington, 8 p.m., Fox Sports 1
5. OREGON STATE BEAVERS
Last result: W, 67-55 vs. UC Irvine (Dec. 14)
2024-25 record: 7-2
Stat to know: The Beavers have held their opponents to just 37.3% from the field this season, which ranks as the ninth-best field goal percentage defense in the country.
Up next: Tuesday vs. Sacramento State, 7 p.m., ESPN+
6. SANTA CLARA BRONCOS
Last result: W, 84-74 vs. Bradley (Dec. 14)
2024-25 record: 6-5
Stat to know: Three Broncos players finished a game with 20 or more points for the first time since 2018 in their win over the Braves, led by a career-high 22 from Elijah Mahi.
Up next: Wednesday vs. Kennesaw State, 7 p.m., ESPN+
7. LOYOLA MARYMOUNT LIONS
Last result: W, 76-75 vs. Prairie View A&M (Dec. 14)
2024-25 record: 5-4
Stat to know: Senior guard Will Johnston paces the Lions at 15.7 points and 3.3 assists per game. The 6-foot-3 Australian scored 23 points and had the game-winning layup to beat Prairie View A&M.
Up next: Wednesday vs. UC Santa Barbara, 7 p.m., ESPN+
8. PEPPERDINE WAVES
Last result: W, 86-76 vs. Northern Arizona (Dec. 14)
2024-25 record: 5-6
Stat to know: Boubacar Coulibaly went a perfect 10-for-10 from the field to finish with 22 points in the win over the Lumberjacks.
Up next: Thursday vs. Long Beach State, 6 p.m., ESPN+
9. PACIFIC TIGERS
Last result: L, 72-65 vs. UNLV (Dec. 14)
2024-25 record: 5-7
Stat to know: Senior forward Elias Ralph ranks sixth in the country with six double-doubles on the season.
Up next: Wednesday vs. Portland State, 7 p.m., ESPN+
10. PORTLAND PILOTS
Last result: W, 100-69 vs. Willamette (Dec. 16)
2024-25 record: 4-7
Stat to know: After recording seven blocks in their win over Willamette, the Pilots rank in the top 20 in the country in block percentage (5.9%), according to KenPom.
Up next: Wednesday vs. Cal State Bakersfield, 8 p.m., ESPN+
11. SAN DIEGO TOREROS
Last result: L, 73-65 at Fresno State (Dec. 14)
2024-25 record: 3-8
Stat to know: Steven Jamerson II has the ninth-highest offensive rebounding rate in the country, per KenPom. The 6-foot-10 senior ripped down seven offensive boards in the Toreros' loss to the Bulldogs.
Up next: Saturday vs. UC San Diego, 7 p.m., ESPN+
