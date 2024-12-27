WCC basketball power rankings: Gonzaga holds top spot heading into league play
Nearly two months into the 2024-25 college basketball season, this much is true about the West Coast Conference: the league is as deep and as talented as it's ever been and yet, there's a possibility only two of its teams will get to go dancing in March.
That statement might sound paradoxical, but it's the situation the WCC finds itself in with less than a week until conference play tips off for all 11 of its members. Not long ago the league had four teams ranked inside the top 50 of the NET Rankings, but after two of its at-large bid contenders failed to pick up marquee wins before the holiday break, that number has been cut in half (Gonzaga is No. 4 in the NET, followed by Oregon State at No. 40).
On the bright side, the WCC's top contenders should still have a few opportunities to earn fringe Quad 1/Quad 2 victories during league play. The conference boasts six teams ranked inside the top 75 of the NET, which is just as many representatives as the 17-team Atlantic Coast Conference.
Here's a look at our seventh WCC power rankings of the season.
1. GONZAGA BULLDOGS
Last result: W, 86-65 vs. Bucknell (Dec. 21)
2024-25 record: 9-3
Stat to know: Six players average double-figures in scoring so far this season for Gonzaga, which ranks among the top three highest-scoring teams in the country at 89.2 points per game.
Up next: Saturday vs. UCLA, 1 p.m., Fox
2. SAINT MARY'S GAELS
Last result: L, 75-68 vs. Utah State (Dec. 22)
2024-25 record: 10-3
Stat to know: Typically a stout defensive unit, Saint Mary's couldn't slow down a potent Utah State squad at home Saturday, as the Aggies became the first non-WCC team to beat the Gaels at the McKeon Pavilion while scoring 75 points since 2018.
Up next: Saturday vs. Pacific, 5 p.m., ESPN+
3. WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Last result: W, 76-68 vs. Northern Iowa (Dec. 21)
2024-25 record: 10-3
Stat to know: The Cougars finished nonconference play with 10 wins for the first time since the 2010-11 season, following an impressive Quad 2 win over Northern Iowa sans LeJuan Watts.
Up next: Saturday at Portland, 8 p.m., ESPN+
4. SAN FRANCISCO DONS
Last result: W, 71-67 vs. Montana (Dec. 21)
2024-25 record: 10-3
Stat to know: After their narrow loss to Bradley on the road last week, the Dons' NCAA Tournament chances on Torvik dropped from 44.6% to 21.6% heading into WCC play.
Up next: Saturday vs. Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m., ESPN+
5. OREGON STATE BEAVERS
Last result: W, 74-65 vs. Charleston (Dec. 22)
2024-25 record: 9-2
Stat to know: The Beavers' 9-2 start to 2024-25 matches the program's best record through 11 games since it opened the 1984-85 season 10-1.
Up next: Monday vs. Oakland (Diamond Head Classic) 5 p.m., ESPN2
6. SANTA CLARA BRONCOS
Last result: W, 98-81 vs. South Dakota (Dec. 21)
2024-25 record: 8-5
Stat to know: The Broncos tied a season-high with 13 3-pointers in their win over the Coyotes, which marked their sixth consecutive game with 10 or more 3-pointers made.
Up next: Saturday vs. Pepperdine, 4 p.m., ESPN+
7. LOYOLA MARYMOUNT LIONS
Last result: W, 85-69 vs. North Alabama (Dec. 22)
2024-25 record: 8-4
Stat to know: The Lions are on a 5-game winning streak for the first time under head coach Stan Johnson and have won seven of their last eight contests heading into WCC play.
Up next: Saturday at San Francisco, 7 p.m., ESPN+
8. PEPPERDINE WAVES
Last result: W, 85-46 vs. UC Davis (Dec. 21)
2024-25 record: 6-7
Stat to know: Senior forward Stefan Todorovic ranks among the top 30 players in the country in scoring at 19.3 points per game.
Up next: Saturday at Santa Clara, 4 p.m., ESPN+
9. PORTLAND PILOTS
Last result: W, 74-64 vs. Lafayette (Dec. 21)
2024-25 record: 5-8
Stat to know: After recording seven blocks in their win over Willamette, the Pilots rank in the top 20 in the country in block percentage (5.9%), according to KenPom.
Up next: Saturday at Washington State, 5 p.m., ESPN+
10. PACIFIC TIGERS
Last result: L, 95-72 vs. Idaho (Dec. 21)
2024-25 record: 5-8
Stat to know: Amid a 5-game losing streak, the Tigers have failed to eclipse 40% from the field in four of their last five contests.
Up next: Wednesday at Saint Mary's, 5 p.m., ESPN+
11. SAN DIEGO TOREROS
Last result: L, 77-71 vs. UC San Diego (Dec. 21)
2024-25 record: 3-9
Stat to know: Sophomore forward Santiago Trouet grabbed 20 rebounds in the 6-point loss to the Tritons — the most boards by a San Diego player in 42 years and the third most all-time in program history.
Up next: Saturday vs. Grand Canyon (West Coast Hoops Showdown), 7:30 p.m.
