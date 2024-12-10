WCC basketball power rankings: Gonzaga leads pack at No. 1
As the calendar turns to December, that means the college basketball season doesn't quite have the same fresh scent to it as it did back in early November. Conference play hasn't started for all 32 leagues just yet, though there have been enough results in nonleague play to warrant daily rankings from the NET and other advanced metric websites.
One thing that hasn't changed over the last month is the amount of wild finishes and upsets the sport has already delivered.
While Gonzaga and Saint Mary's continue to lead the West Coast Conference pack, the race to keep up with the Zags and Gaels looks to be an intense one heading into the league opener on Dec. 30.
Here's our fifth WCC power rankings of the season.
1. GONZAGA BULLDOGS
Last result: L, 90-89 vs. Kentucky (Dec. 7)
2024-25 record: 7-2
Stat to know: Senior guard Ryan Nembhard leads the country in total assists (96) and boasts the second-best assist-to-turnover ratio (6.4).
Up next: Saturday vs. UConn (Madison Square Garden, New York), 5 p.m., FOX
2. SAINT MARY'S GAELS
Last result: W, 72-63 at Utah (Dec. 7)
2024-25 record: 8-1
Stat to know: Sophomore forward Paulius Murauskas is scoring 14.7 points and grabbing 9.5 rebounds per game for the Gaels, who rank No. 4 in the country in offensive rebounding rate (42.4%) according to KenPom.
Up next: Saturday vs. Boise State (Mountain America Center), 6 p.m., TBD
3. WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Last result: W, 74-69 vs. Boise State (Dec. 7)
2024-25 record: 8-2
Stat to know: Redshirt sophomore LeJuan Watts recorded his fourth double-double (20 points, 11 assists and six rebounds) to help the Cougs hold off the Broncos without Cedric Coward, who's going to be out indefinitely with a shoulder injury.
Up next: Saturday vs. Missouri State, 2 p.m., ESPN+
4. SAN FRANCISCO DONS
Last result: W, 78-61 vs. Saint Louis (Dec. 5)
2024-25 record: 7-2
Stat to know: The Dons knocked down a season-high 11 pointers in the win over Saint Louis and rank No. 1 in the WCC in field goal percentage (49.2%).
Up next: Wednesday vs. Cal State Stanislaus, 7 p.m., ESPN+
5. OREGON STATE BEAVERS
Last result: W, 78-62 vs. Idaho (Dec. 7)
2024-25 record: 6-2
Stat to know: Junior forward Michael Rataj paces the conference in rebounds (9.6 per game) and has four double-doubles on the season.
Up next: Saturday vs. UC Irvine, 2 p.m., ESPN+
6. SANTA CLARA BRONCOS
Last result: W, 81-66 vs. Fresno State (Dec. 7)
2024-25 record: 5-5
Stat to know: JUCO transfer and 6-foot-7 junior Elijah Mahi leads the team in scoring at 12.2 points per game and field goals made (49-of-99, 49.5% from the field).
Up next: Saturday vs. Bradley (Lee's Family Forum, Nevada), 11:30 a.m., BallerTV
7. LOYOLA MARYMOUNT LIONS
Last result: W, 68-64 vs. Nevada (Dec. 7)
2024-25 record: 4-4
Stat to know: Saturday's big win over the Wolfpack was the first victory over a top-100 KenPom team at home for Stan Johnson and company since beating Saint Mary's in overtime back in February 2023.
Up next: Saturday vs. Prairie View A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN+
8. PEPPERDINE WAVES
Last result: W, 85-57 vs. Grambling State (Dec. 7)
2024-25 record: 4-6
Stat to know: Senior forward Stefan Todorovic leads the WCC in scoring at 18.9 points per game. The San Francisco transfer is knocking down 50% of his attempts from the field (38.2% from 3) and grabbing 5.6 rebounds per outing.
Up next: Saturday vs. Northern Arizona, 6 p.m., ESPN+
9. PACIFIC TIGERS
Last result: L, 72-61 at Illinois State (Dec. 7)
2024-25 record: 5-6
Stat to know: Junior guard Lamar Washington is tied with Pepperdine's Moe Odum — a former Tiger — for No. 6 in the country in the nation with 72 total assists.
Up next: Saturday vs. UNLV (Lee's Family Forum, Nevada), 7:30 p.m., BallerTV
10. SAN DIEGO TOREROS
Last result: L, 74-57 at San Diego State (Dec. 7)
2024-25 record: 3-6
Stat to know: Junior guard and JUCO transfer Kjay Bradley Jr. is currently the only Torero averaging double-figures in scoring at 15.7 points per game.
Up next: Tuesday vs. Long Beach State, 7 p.m., ESPN+
11. PORTLAND PILOTS
Last result: L, 76-57 at Kent State (Dec. 6)
2024-25 record: 3-6
Stat to know: Freshman forward Austin Rapp leads the conference in 3-point field goal percentage (41.1%) and 3-point fields per game (2.6).
Up next: Tuesday vs. Kansas City, 7 p.m., ESPN+
