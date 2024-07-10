What does 2025 commit Davis Fogle bring to Gonzaga?
The Gonzaga men’s basketball program recently landed its first recruit in the 2025 class, as 6-foot-7 wing Davis Fogle announced his commitment to Mark Few and the Bulldogs on the Fourth of July holiday.
Fogle, who chose the Zags over Kansas and Creighton, is the 30th-ranked recruit on 247Sports and was the No. 1 player in the state of Washington until he transferred to AZ Compass Prep in Arizona for his senior year of high school.
“He’s a player I think with a lot of upside,” former Gonzaga All-American Dan Dickau said of Fogle. “And I think a lot of that upside is because he’s very skilled, he’s very versatile. He’s got a high basketball IQ. I think athletically he will continue to develop and he’s got a chance to be a really good player.”
Dickau’s first impression of the Anacortes, Washington, native was at an AAU tournament in the small town of Troy, Idaho, about 100 miles south of Coeur d’Alene. Fogle was suited up with Seattle Select, a premier AAU program in the Pacific Northwest, and at the time Dickau noticed a long and lengthy high schooler who flashed with his high basketball IQ.
Fast forward to last summer, when Dickau saw a much more developed Fogle at Gonzaga’s high school team camp.
“You could see the progression and the development in his game,” Dickau said. “I know [Gonzaga] watched him fairly intently at team camp last summer.”
Dickau shared more on Fogle’s progression, what he brings to Gonzaga and much more on a new Gonzaga Nation episode.
