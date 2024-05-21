What does Tarleton State transfer Emmanuel Innocenti bring to Gonzaga? Toughness
Tarleton State transfer Emmanuel Innocenti appears check off a lot of boxes.
The Italian forward and defensive specialist brings with him to Gonzaga an abundance of versatility, athleticism and length on the perimeter. Innocenti was named to the WAC All-Defense and All-Freshman teams this past season after he finished third in the league in total steals, fifth in defensive win shares and third in total rebounds while standing at 6-foot-5. He also ranked 10th in the WAC in defensive box plus/minus.
“I really like what I see in bringing him to this roster," Dan Dickau said of Innocenti. "If you’re willing to go challenge for playing time at a high program like a Gonzaga, you’re built with the makeup of wanting to go get it."
Dickau discusses what Innocenti brings to the table, the latest on Gonzaga's 2024-25 nonconference schedule and much more on a new Gonzaga Nation episode.
