What Gonzaga's Graham Ike, Ben Gregg said after win vs. San Diego
Gonzaga men's basketball forward Graham Ike hadn't seen a stat line like the one he finished with in Saturday's 93-80 victory over San Diego.
The 6-foot-9 forward tallied 15 points, 19 rebounds and two blocks, but that wasn't the odd part. Not only did Ike record just one made shot from the floor, but he only attempted five total in 29 minutes of action. That said, it's hard to get a shot off when the opponent is constantly being put in a position to foul.
Ike drew nine fouls on San Diego and went 13-for-15 from the free-throw line. The Bulldogs tied their season-high of 27 made free throws while dominating the Toreros on the boards (48-31 rebound advantage) and points in the paint (36-22).
"Just a good, hard-fought game from the guys," Ike said after the game. "We stuck with it through both halves; had some turnovers, had some missed possessions on defense where they maybe took advantage of our mishaps. But all in all, we stuck through a good win for the guys, and just look forward to getting better tomorrow so we can prepare for Saturday."
Here's more from Ike and Ben Gregg after Gonzaga's win over San Diego.
Gregg on stepping up in to Michael Ajayi's absence:
"I finally made a 3-pointer. That was nice to see a couple go down. But it's tough not having [Michael Ajayi] out there. Just the energy he brings on both ends of the floor. I kind of had to step it up, played more minutes than I have all season, I think, so just being comfortable out there, bringing energy and trying to stay in the game and not get in foul trouble because we were limited on bodies. It was a solid game overall, but definitely want Mike back for sure."
Ike on Gonzaga's game plan to attack the paint:
"That was just the whole plan was to just post them hard. We knew they'd be switching ball screens so either way, post them hard, draw in the defense, or whenever I get the ball, just go up with force and attack."
Gregg on staying ready to play heavy minutes when needed:
"When I found out [Ajayi and Jun Seok Yeo] were out, I told them to get the defibrillator ready, because I haven't played that much in a while, since last year. But I felt great. Felt good. I've been working hard on my conditioning and stuff like that, being able to go those longer spurts. But it is nice to have someone to come in and give you a quick break when you need it. But I felt good, just trying to stay as active as I could without wearing myself out too much."
Ike on sharing the floor with Braden Huff in spurts:
"It just brings another dynamic, the post-scoring and just seeing the game and feel a different way. We got a lot of reps in the summer, so we're comfortable playing with each other. So it's definitely good to play with B-Huff. It's something we've been talking about a little bit so it's exciting."
