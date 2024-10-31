What Gonzaga’s Mark Few said after Warner Pacific exhibition game
The Gonzaga men's basketball team cruised to a 109-52 victory over NAIA-foe Warner Pacific in an exhibition game on Wednesday night in Spokane.
Turnovers and a lack of rhythm had the Bulldogs out of sorts for the first few minutes of the friendly. Gonzaga missed 14 of its first 21 field goal attempts and led by just two points near the midway point in the first half. The Knights, meanwhile, came out firing from deep, as they connected on four 3-pointers in the first seven minutes to hang around with the No. 6 team in the country.
In need of a spark, Mark Few and the coaching staff dialed up the intensity on the defensive end of the floor with a full-court press. The attempt to throw Warner Pacific out of whack did exactly that, as what was once a tightly-contested battle soon became a blowout, as the Zags started sticking their hands in passing lanes and intercepting errant passes. Live-ball turnovers became opportunities to score in transition, which helped Gonzaga outscore its opposition by 35 points over the final 10 minutes of the first half to lead 64-27 at the break.
“It was much, much better [than the USC game],” Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said of his team’s defensive effort Wednesday. “I thought, obviously different level of competition, but it was much, much better. More active, more of doing what we want to do.”
Here’s more from coach Few following Gonzaga’s big win over Warner Pacific.
On Nolan Hickman’s 19-point first half performance:
“He shot the ball well all through camp, you know, so I don't think anybody was surprised. [The Knights] were really going under [ball screens], trying to pack the paint. He really made him pay for that, which is definitely what he can do. I thought he was much more active in his defense.”
On what rotations and lineups have stood out thus far:
“We’re just shuffling, like I talked about it [last week]. Guys are kind of bunched together, and depending on what night, everybody’s level is different than just trying to reward them for all their hard work and all that. But you know they’re all going to play in some shape or form for the most part, just kinda got to figure out who’s having a good night and who maybe isn’t.”
On what challenges Baylor poses in season-opener:
“Just great athleticism, really high-level talent. [Head coach Scott Drew’s] got another projected one-and-one [VJ Edgecombe] and went out and got two great transfers. Jeremy Roach started at Duke for three years. One more kid from Miami who went to the Final Four. I mean, those guys have been there, done that and seen a lot of experiences. He's got some important returners coming back too. So, high-level athleticism, high-level talent. But Scott does a great job.”
