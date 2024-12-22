What Gonzaga's Mark Few said after win vs. Bucknell
Bucknell seemed pretty content on letting Gonzaga shoot as many 3-pointers as it could hoist up during Saturday's nonconference matchup at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
The Bison's unique zone defense was so eccentric that even Bulldogs head coach Mark Few hadn't seen anything like it before. Teams have "dared" his players into shooting untimely long-range jumpers as a way to throw the Zags out of rhythm. The looks Bucknell presented, however, were something different.
"I'd never seen it before, where they just don't guard two people and stand in there and basically just are more than happy to let your '4' men shoot 3s," Few said after the Bulldogs' 86-65 win over the Bison. "People like to kind of junk it up and try everything against us and it takes a while to kind of get your rhythm, get your feel, and especially when that first one doesn't go in."
Once the outside shots started falling, the Zags (9-3) were able to pull away from the Bison for their second straight win. Gonzaga went 12-for-35 from beyond the arc. Graham Ike led the way with 25 points and 10 rebounds, Ben Gregg added 15 points off the bench and Nolan Hickman had 14 points on four 3-pointers.
Here's more from Gonzaga's head coach after the game.
On Graham Ike's big night and how Bucknell decided to defend Gonzaga's post players
"I think the biggest thing was just he kind of took what they gave him. They chose not to guard our bigs and just sag off them and kind of basically dare them [to shoot outside shots]. I thought for the most part we took the right number of 3s and the right number of shots, but also found some paint touches and were able to play out of out of those."
On the Bulldogs' defensive effort:
"I liked our defense tonight, especially in that first half, our numbers were really good. The start of the second half was really good, and we let them get going a little bit from 3 there. We were trying to get up and pressure the ball as best we could. I think we did a great job against Nicholls the other night but getting Nicholls is quick and so we're kind of gapping them a little bit. But yeah, by and large, I thought we did a nice job of that."
On balancing adjustments and lineup fixes throughout the season:
"It's just an ongoing battle all year ... you fix one over here, and then you got to make another fix over here. Or maybe you neglect to work on some areas. We were just talking in the locker room as a staff, 'Hey, we got to go back and revisit some of these things, because it looks like we slipped a little bit here.' You fall into the game planning for everything, and sometimes you just got to get back to just your basic core offensive principles and defensive principles and get the guys leveled out."
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
- Gonzaga looks to close out nonconference play on high note: ‘We could easily be undefeated right now’
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.