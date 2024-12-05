What Gonzaga's Michael Ajayi said ahead of Kentucky matchup in Seattle
Gonzaga men's basketball forward Michael Ajayi expects quite a fan club to be waiting for him when he arrives in Seattle for Saturday's highly-anticipated matchup against No. 4 Kentucky at Climate Pledge Arena.
"A lot of family and friends," Ajayi said. "My sisters, my parents, my uncles, a couple of my friends back home ... this is going to be good for them to just watch me play in person finally. And it's gonna be a great event, and I can't wait to put on a show."
Ajayi, a native of nearby Kent, Washington, is a bit too young to remember the days of the Seattle SuperSonics and KeyArena, though he's already become well-known by some of the Seattle area's most notable NBA figures. The 6-foot-7 senior emerged onto the Division-I scene after two productive seasons at Pierce Community College and some standout performances in Jamal Crawford's CrawsOver Pro-Am League, where his defensive instincts and high motor stood out against some of the top competition from the region. That led a path for him to go to Pepperdine for one season, then jump to Gonzaga for his final year of college eligibility and an opportunity to play against a blueblood program in front of his loved ones.
"I think it'll ease the nerves," Ajayi said of having friends and family watch him play. "Because I just know them, and they've been supporting me my whole life. So just playing good for them would be great."
Here's more of what Ajayi had to say about Gonzaga's matchup with Kentucky.
On coach Few's message to the team this week in practice:
"Just be yourself. Play your game, don't do anything extra. Just come ready to play. They're gonna be coming ready to play off of a loss, so we gotta be ready, prepared to give it our all. I feel like whoever is the more aggressive team will win I think at end of the day."
On what he saw from the Wildcats in their loss to Clemson:
"It was a good game. Andrew Carr, Koby Brea, Jaxson [Robinson], they all fought hard, but they got outrebounded [in the first half]. And rebounding is part of the game, and to win games, you have to defend and rebound. That's what Clemson did."
On the challenges Kentucky's frontcourt players pose:
"Andrew Carr and Amari Williams, very tough guys, really aggressive. They can all shoot, so just got to be ready to guard. They're a threat defensively and offensively so just bring your hard hat and being ready to come play."
On adjusting to his new role with the Zags and playing alongside Ben Gregg:
"It's been different, but I learned to accept it. And whenever I play I can play 30 minutes, 20 minutes, 10 minutes to play my hardest. And so is Benny. Me and him, we go at it practice, so me and him are just two dogs ready to play."
On how he approaches his time off when there's multiple days off in between games:
"I feel like at Pepperdine, I used to just go, go, go, and not give myself any rest. So just giving me a little bit more rest, getting in the hot tub/cold tub after every practice, getting in those Normatec boots, stretching, just those little things, eating right. Those types of things will help you recovery-wise."