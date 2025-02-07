What Gonzaga's players said after win vs. LMU Lions
Khalif Battle scored 24 points, Braden Huff added 14 off the bench and the Gonzaga men's basketball team pulled away down the stretch of a 73-53 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday.
The Bulldogs (17-7, 8-3 WCC), after enduring quite a cold stretch in the first half, couldn't have picked a better time to heat up once the Lions went ahead 46-45 with 10:27 left to play from the McCarthey Athletic Center. It was all Zags from there, however, as the home team went on a 22-2 scoring run over the next 7 minutes to hand the Lions (14-9, 6-5 WCC) their first loss since Jan. 7.
Here's more from Battle and Huff after the game.
Huff on embracing his role as a spark plug off the bench:
"I definitely try and embrace that. I think my whole mantra is 'Do whatever it takes to help the team win' and tonight, [it was] just come in and try and be that spark plug. Bring some energy. We had spurts where it was good in the first half, defense was great in the first half, couldn't really get it going offensively in the first half and then second half, we finally got it going. So I think just bringing that energy off the bench is what I try and bring."
Huff on Battle's impact as a scorer:
"I think we're hard to beat. We're one of the best teams in the country when KB is at his best. Like he said he's a wired scorer. And I don't think there's such thing as a slump for him. He's just got to search for shots. Every time he shoots it, we feel like it's a good shot. When he's scoring the way he did tonight, good things happen."
Huff on what was the difference between the first 30 minutes and the final 10 minutes:
"I thought for the most part our defense was good for most of the night. We had spurts where maybe they scored a lot, but in the first half, our offense really struggled. I think it was pretty stagnant and not kind of what we're used to seeing with the Zags offense. And then in the second half, we kind of figured it out; KB obviously was attacking, getting downhill and Ryan [Nembhard] was finding guys. It makes it easy when those guys are doing their thing."
Battle on the emotions he's experienced over the last four games and returning to the starting lineup:
"None. People were saying I was in a slump or whatever; I'm never in a slump. I just didn't get enough shots. I'm a wired scorer. That's good that coach did that, I deserved that. [Emmanuel Innocenti] stepped up, deserved the minutes, but I'm happy to be in the lineup and I gotta keep building off this."
Battle on his mentality to get to the free throw line often against the Lions:
"We talked about draw spacing and driving them and putting pressure on the defense, and I got to draw some fouls tonight, so, it worked."
