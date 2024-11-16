What Gonzaga's players said after win vs. UMass-Lowell
Of the numerous highlights from Gonzaga's 113-54 victory over UMass-Lowell on Friday night — which included another windmill dunk from Khalif Battle — it was a razzle-dazzle play from one of the walk-ons late in the second half that brought out the strongest reaction from the home team's bench.
With less than two minutes to play and the game well under control, redshirt freshman Joaquim Arauz-Moore made sure the lights were still on in The Kennel, as he shook his defender with a spin move along the baseline before finishing with a strong up-and-under move.
"The way he got in and then turned us up with, 'I'm here'," Hickman said of his teammate. "That was my favorite bucket. That was my favorite moment of the night."
Mark Few's reserves got plenty of time in the spotlight during Gonzaga's 59-point drubbing of the River Hawks, as the Zags blew the game wide open with a 32-2 scoring run in the second half. As the starters checked out for the night with about eight minutes to play, the bench did its duty in keeping the momentum and intensity up for the remainder of the night.
"They give us a run for our money every practice," Nolan Hickman said of the team's reserves. "They're really good, man. And it just goes to show you, everybody on the bench, our excitement for them all ... it just goes to show they put in as much work as we do every practice."
Here's more from Hickman and Khalif Battle after the UMass-Lowell win.
Hickman on the team's state of mind after three wins:
"I think a lot of us understand that we got a lot of things to do. Upcoming things that we need to make sure we solve and handle. There are plenty of things that we can get better, but yeah, I've just been having fun on the court my senior year. I'm just trying to embrace everything that comes with it ... just to be out here with my guys. Man, it's just a blessing in itself, man, so I just be trying to take it all in at one time."
Battle on his second half performances:
"I always been like a second-half player, because that's when it's crunch time ... I like to put a team away. And ultimately, I just love competing. So first half, I kind of like to feel the team out, see what's going on with the scouting report. And then second half, I already know what's to come so I'm loose, I'm ready, kind of like Gervonta Davis, feel him out. Boxing reference ... but no, I feel good in the second half, for sure."
Hickman on matchup with San Diego State
"One thing San Diego State does a real good job at, it was just getting physical. They're a good squad, they're a good team all around. But we got a lot of work to do in practice, just to buckle down and make sure we handled them the right way."
Battle on his adjustment to Gonzaga:
"Honestly it feels good because I never really had a coach from the jump that just ... as soon I stepped on campus [Few] put in his entire faith into me, just be myself. The whole coaching staff, these guys, they just told me that even when I was being recruited, they just told me they need me, just be me. And it's been like a family atmosphere since I stepped on campus, not only from our brothers but the coaching staff and the fans here, everybody in the community. So it feels good to be a part of this."
