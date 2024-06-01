Why Braeden Smith is 'a tremendous addition' for Gonzaga beyond this season
Gonzaga men’s basketball fans will have to be patient for the next 15 months or so before they can see the team’s latest addition with the ball in his hands. But the wait should certainly be worth it.
Colgate transfer Braeden Smith, the reigning Patriot League Player of the Year and Seattle native, committed to Mark Few and the Bulldogs with the intent to redshirt next season. With Nolan Hickman, Ryan Nembhard and Arkansas grad transfer Khalif Battle all set to leave the program at the end of the 2024-25 season when their eligibility expires, Smith provides a roadmap for what the future of the Zags’ backcourt rotation could look like.
Based on Smith’s sophomore campaign — 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game with the Raiders — and Gonzaga’s track record with redshirt players, there’s reason to suspect the Bulldogs will be in good hands going forward.
“Very smart, cerebral player. Always under control, is probably more athletic than he gets credit for. It’s a great addition for Gonzaga,” Dan Dickau said. “I think Gonzaga’s backcourt is in good hands when he takes over.”
WATCH THE FULL EPISODE
Produced by Christian Pedersen.
FOLLOW GONZAGA NATION ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Instagram and Twitter @FanNationZags.