Why Grand Canyon, Seattle U in the WCC is great for Gonzaga
West Coast Conference commissioner Stu Jackson said the league was going to be aggressive when it came to the idea of conference expansion back in March during the conference tournament in Las Vegas.
On Friday, Jackson made good on his word after it was announced the WCC was adding Seattle U and Grand Canyon as the league’s 10th and 11th full-time members, respectively. Effective July 2025 the two institutions will compete in 14 WCC sponsored sports, including men’s and women’s basketball.
For Gonzaga, which was “extremely supportive” in the WCC adding Seattle U and GCU, it’ll have to face a team that’s been to the NCAA Tournament in three of the past four seasons (Antelopes) and a program on the rise in the Redhawks, who have won 20 games in three straight seasons.
“This is a great decision by Stu Jackson,” said Gonzaga Nation's Dan Dickau. “You add those two big market schools, you are taking two basketball programs that are really good.”
Dickau shared why he likes the additions of Seattle U and Grand Canyon to the WCC in a new episode of Gonzaga Nation.
Watch Dan Dickau's reaction on Gonzaga Nation's YouTube channel.
Produced by Christian Pedersen.