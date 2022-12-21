Skip to main content

Best photos from Gonzaga's home victory over Montana

Check out our photo gallery from the Zags' 72nd consecutive victory at the McCarthey Athletic Center

SPOKANE - Drew Timme scored 29 points to lead Gonzaga to an 85-75 win over Montana at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Tuesday.

It was the Bulldogs' 72nd consecutive home victory, which is the longest home winning streak in NCAA Division I men's basketball history.

Check out our photo gallery from the Zags' win: 

(All photos by Myk Crawford)

Gonzaga Bulldogs Montana Grizzlies19
59
Gallery
59 Images

Nolan Hickman
Photos

Best photos from Gonzaga's home victory over Montana

By Gonzaga Nation Staff
Drew Timme
Basketball

3 takeaways from Gonzaga's win over Montana: Drew Timme shines, Bulldogs limit turnovers

By Cole Forsman
Drew Timme
Basketball

Gonzaga holds off Montana behind Drew Timme's 32 points

By Cole Forsman
Gonzaga Bulldogs Washington Huskies50
Basketball

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Montana: Live stream online, TV channel

By Sam Brown
Gonzaga Bulldogs Washington Huskies55
Basketball

After impressive win over Alabama, Gonzaga returns home to face Montana Grizzlies

By Henry Krueger
Drew Timme
Podcasts

WCC men's basketball roundup: Gonzaga and USF showing positive signs

By Christian Pedersen
Travis DeCuire thumbnail
Podcasts

Montana men's basketball head coach Travis DeCuire joins Gonzaga Nation podcast

By Christian Pedersen
Gonzaga Bulldogs Washington Huskies28
Basketball

Women’s college basketball rankings: Gonzaga moves up to No. 22 in AP Top 25 poll (12/19/22)

By Henry Krueger
Drew Timme
Basketball

Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga jumps to No. 11 in AP Top 25 poll (12/19/22)

By Cole Forsman