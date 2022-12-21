Best photos from Gonzaga's home victory over Montana

Check out our photo gallery from the Zags' 72nd consecutive victory at the McCarthey Athletic Center

SPOKANE - Drew Timme scored 29 points to lead Gonzaga to an 85-75 win over Montana at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Tuesday.

It was the Bulldogs' 72nd consecutive home victory, which is the longest home winning streak in NCAA Division I men's basketball history.

Check out our photo gallery from the Zags' win:

(All photos by Myk Crawford)