Look: Drew Timme leads Gonzaga over Kent State

Check out SBLive's exclusive photos from Gonzaga's home victory

SPOKANE - Gonzaga held off a scrappy Kent State team for a 73-66 victory at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Monday night.

Drew Timme led the way for the Zags with 29 points and 17 rebounds.

“That team was a hell of a team,” said Gonzaga forward Drew Timme. “They had us up against the wall.”

Scroll through SBLive's photos from Gonzaga's victory:

PHOTO GALLERY: GONZAGA 73, KENT STATE 66

(All photos by Erik Smith and Myk Crawford)

Gonzaga Bulldogs Kent State Golden Flashes2
43
Gallery
43 Images

Gonzaga Bulldogs Kent State Golden Flashes26
Photos

