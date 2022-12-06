Look: Drew Timme leads Gonzaga over Kent State
SPOKANE - Gonzaga held off a scrappy Kent State team for a 73-66 victory at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Monday night.
Drew Timme led the way for the Zags with 29 points and 17 rebounds.
“That team was a hell of a team,” said Gonzaga forward Drew Timme. “They had us up against the wall.”
