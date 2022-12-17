Look: Photos from Gonzaga Bulldogs' upset win over Alabama

No. 15 Gonzaga avenges last season's loss in Seattle

The Gonzaga Bulldogs turned the tables on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

A year after being upset by Alabama in Seattle, the Zags dealt the favored Crimson Tide a 100-90 loss on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Drew Timme led No. 15 Gonzaga with 29 points and 10 rebounds. The Bulldogs finished with six players in double figures, compared to just two for Alabama.

Check out photos from the Zags' win:

(All photos by Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK)