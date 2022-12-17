Skip to main content

Look: Photos from Gonzaga Bulldogs' upset win over Alabama

No. 15 Gonzaga avenges last season's loss in Seattle

The Gonzaga Bulldogs turned the tables on the Alabama Crimson Tide. 

A year after being upset by Alabama in Seattle, the Zags dealt the favored Crimson Tide a 100-90 loss on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Drew Timme led No. 15 Gonzaga with 29 points and 10 rebounds. The Bulldogs finished with six players in double figures, compared to just two for Alabama.

Check out photos from the Zags' win:

(All photos by Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK)

gonzaga bulldogs alabama basketball2
gonzaga bulldogs alabama basketball1
gonzaga bulldogs alabama basketball21
gonzaga bulldogs alabama basketball10
gonzaga bulldogs alabama basketball7
gonzaga bulldogs alabama basketball6
gonzaga bulldogs alabama basketball5
gonzaga bulldogs alabama basketball20
gonzaga bulldogs alabama basketball9
gonzaga bulldogs alabama basketball8
gonzaga bulldogs alabama basketball3
gonzaga bulldogs alabama basketball19
gonzaga bulldogs alabama basketball18
gonzaga bulldogs alabama basketball17
gonzaga bulldogs alabama basketball16
gonzaga bulldogs alabama basketball14
gonzaga bulldogs alabama basketball13
gonzaga bulldogs alabama basketball12
gonzaga bulldogs alabama basketball11
gonzaga bulldogs alabama basketball4
gonzaga bulldogs alabama basketball15
rasir bolton gonzaga alabama
mark few gonzaga alabama
nolan hickman drew timme gonzaga alabama

