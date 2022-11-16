Skip to main content

Adam Morrison joins Gonzaga Nation Podcast to talk about Zags' early-season success

Morrison gives his insight from covering the Gonzaga vs. Michigan State game courtside on the USS Abraham Lincoln

Every week during the 2022-23 college basketball season Gonzaga men's basketball legends Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau will air special episodes of the Gonzaga Nation podcast. 

On the first episode, Morrison and Dickau talk about Gonzaga's win over North Florida, what is was like to call a game on an aircraft carrier and much more.

Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple, Spotify or YouTube

Gonzaga Basketball Nike Camo Uniforms14
Podcasts

Adam Morrison joins Gonzaga Nation Podcast to talk about Zags' early-season success

By Christian Pedersen
Chris Beard thumbnail
Podcasts

Dan Dickau previews Gonzaga vs. Texas showdown with Longhorns' coach Chris Beard

By Christian Pedersen
Gonzaga Basketball Nike Camo Uniforms16
Podcasts

WCC men's basketball roundup: Gonzaga, Saint Mary's, USF off to fast starts

By Christian Pedersen
ERS30431
Basketball

Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga No. 2 in AP Top 25 (11/14/22)

By Gonzaga Nation Staff
truong lower 3rd
Podcasts

Kayleigh Truong previews 2022-23 Gonzaga women's basketball season

By Christian Pedersen
Jessie Loera On The Zone thimbnail
Podcasts

Former Gonzaga women's basketball star Jessie Loera joins Gonzaga Nation podcast

By Christian Pedersen
Gonzaga Basketball Nike Camo Uniforms3
Basketball

Gonzaga rallies behind Drew Timme for 64-63 win over Michigan State

By Cole Forsman
Gonzaga Basketball Nike Camo Uniforms14
Basketball

Best photos from Gonzaga's win over Michigan State on USS Abraham Lincoln flight deck

By Gonzaga Nation Staff
Gonzaga Basketball Nike Camo Uniforms5
Basketball

Look: Gonzaga men's basketball wears Nike camo uniforms in win over Michigan State

By Gonzaga Nation Staff