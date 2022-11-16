Adam Morrison joins Gonzaga Nation Podcast to talk about Zags' early-season success

Every week during the 2022-23 college basketball season Gonzaga men's basketball legends Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau will air special episodes of the Gonzaga Nation podcast.

On the first episode, Morrison and Dickau talk about Gonzaga's win over North Florida, what is was like to call a game on an aircraft carrier and much more.

