Gonzaga Has Made Several Large Schedule Announcements Recently

It's been a big week for Gonzaga basketball fans with several major announcements coming out about the 2022 - 23 Bulldog's schedule. 

First the WCC conference schedule was released, then major games against Michigan State and Kentucky were added as well. 

Dan Dickau has reaction and analysis to each one of the games and special insight to why fans should be extra excited for them.

To keep up to date on this and all things Zags basketball make sure to search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.  

Podcasts

Big News on Big Games

By Christian Pedersen45 seconds ago
2 New Major Commits Decide on Gonzaga
Podcasts

Dan Dickau Answers Viewer Questions

By Christian PedersenAug 3, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
Basketball

Gonzaga versus Kentucky Nov. 20 announced during UK Flood Relief Telethon

By Asher Ali3 hours ago
Podcasts

New Gonzaga Women's Basketball Podcast

By Christian PedersenAug 2, 2022 8:06 PM EDT
The WCC regular season runs from Dec. 31 to Feb. 25. It's the earliest the Zags have started conference play since the 2017-18 season.
Basketball

Gonzaga's 2022-23 WCC slate revealed

By Cole ForsmanAug 2, 2022 6:28 PM EDT
Podcasts

Summer Pro Am Thoughts

By Christian PedersenAug 1, 2022 7:33 PM EDT
Podcasts

The Second Evaluation Period Ends

By Christian PedersenJul 27, 2022 8:18 PM EDT
Podcasts

The Iso Podcast July 27th Mailbag

By Christian PedersenJul 27, 2022 8:09 PM EDT
Basketball

Gonzaga starts PK85 tournament against Portland State

By Asher AliJul 25, 2022 5:11 PM EDT