Special Guest Matt Santangelo Joins Gonzaga Nation

On a Bonus Episode of Gonzaga Nation Special Guest Matt Santangelo Talks with Dan Dickau

On a special bonus episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast host Dan Dickau gets to catch up with fellow Zag alum Matt Santangelo. 

They talk NLI deals, the status of the program, what Matt has been up to and much more. 

He also talks about his new platform FriendsofSpike and what he is up to. 

Podcasts

By Christian Pedersen
54 seconds ago
