Dan Dickau Updates Gonzaga Basketball Bracketology

Get the most up to date info on what Gonzaga Basketball's postseason might look like

As the post season gets closer and close the picture is becoming more clear for what Gonzaga's path will be in the post season. 

Assuming that they will be the #1 seed in Portland there is now only a handful of teams to be looking at for who Gonzaga might have to match up with in the early rounds. 

Dan plays out several of the scenarios to watch in the final week of the regular season and how it might end up narrowing down the field of possible opponents. 

Dan also looks nationally at where some of the other major power houses might end up and what some of the best case scenarios are for the Zags. 

