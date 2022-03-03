March 3rd Gonzaga Basketball Bracketology Update

As the WCC and NCAA tournaments quickly approach the postseason picture is getting clearer and clearer for Gonzaga basketball.

Gonzaga Nation host Dan Dickau has the who, what, when and where on all the likely scenarios for what the Bulldogs path through the NCAA tournament.

All signs seem to point to the #1 seed in the west but is that a done deal for Gonzaga?

In addition to Gonzaga's games in the WCC tournament Dan outlines some key matchups to keep an eye on in the coming day that might have an impact on who Gonzaga might face in the NCAA tournament.

