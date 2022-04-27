Skip to main content

Introducing Bulldog Alley on Gonzaga Nation

A New Weekly Podcast from Staff Writers Cole Forsman and Asher Ali

Over the past season you have gotten to know Gonzaga Nation's dynamic duo of writers Asher Ali and Cole Forsman, now you get even more of their coverage with the new Bulldog Alley podcast. 

A once weekly look at all the different stories in and around the world of Gonzaga Sports, Bulldog Alley will be something new to the Gonzaga Nation lineup. 

This will be your go to podcast not just for basketball and not just about current Zags, Bulldog Alley will be everything you need to stay in the know and learn something new. 

Make sure you search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. 

