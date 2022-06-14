Skip to main content

The Major Headlines This Week

A New Episode of the Bulldog Alley Podcast Has all the Stories You Need

Every week Gonzaga Nation staff writer Asher Ali and Cole Forsman come together on the Bulldog Alley podcast t cover all the headlines and stories you need to know from the world of Gonzaga athletics. 

This week is no exception, with headlines coming from both on and off the basketball court. 

Plus you will get an inside sneak peek at some of the stories they are working on Gonzaga Nation right now. 

Make sure you never miss an episode of this or any of the Gonzaga Nation podcasts by searching and subscribing to us on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Bulldog Alley Episode 6
