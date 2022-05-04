Bulldog Alley Episode 2

Cole Forsman and Asher Ali Have A New Episode with the News You Need

Every week on 'Bulldog Alley' Gonzaga Nation staff writers Cole Forsman and Asher Ali have a look at the biggest news and stories from Gonzaga sports this week.

It's finals week and the school year may be closing in on the end but the Bulldog Alley podcast will always have you covered on the biggest new from current and former Zags.

Make sure you never miss an episode and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts.