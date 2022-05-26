Skip to main content

New Episode of the Bulldog Alley Podcast

Join Asher Ali and Cole Forsman in the Gonzaga Nation Writers Room

Grab a chair in the Gonzaga Nation writers room as our columnists Asher Ali and Cole Forsman take a half hour to give you the headlines and opinions that you need to know about what is going on in the world of Gonzaga athletics. 

After you hear what they have have to say then make sure to go check out their in depth articles by hitting the 'basketball' tab on our website. 

Also make sure to search and subscribe to to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts so that you never miss an episode, interview or update. 

Bulldog Alley Episode 4
