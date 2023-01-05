WCC men's basketball roundup: Will three teams make the NCAA Tournament?

Gonzaga, Saint Mary's, BYU, Santa Clara and Loyola Marymount all have impressive preseason wins over Power Five opponents. Could all five teams make the 2023 NCAA Tournament? Probably not, but it's possible the West Coast Conference could have three teams in the tourney this season.

In the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau takes a closer look at the biggest stories and best teams in WCC men's basketball.

