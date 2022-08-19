Catching Up With JP Batista

Gonzaga alumni JP Batista has joined the coaching staff in Spokane as the newest graduate assistant.

He sat down with Dan Dickau on the latest episode of Gonzaga Nation to catch up and talk about what he has been up to for the past few years, how the move back too Spokane is going and what his plans are for his time as a coach.

