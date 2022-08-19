Skip to main content

Catching Up With JP Batista

Dan Dickau Gets To Talk With The Newest Zag Coach

Gonzaga alumni JP Batista has joined the coaching staff in Spokane as the newest graduate assistant. 

He sat down with Dan Dickau on the latest episode of Gonzaga Nation to catch up and talk about what he has been up to for the past few years, how the move back too Spokane is going and what his plans are for his time as a coach. 

Make sure you stay up to date and never miss an episode by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

