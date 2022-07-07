Skip to main content

Chet Holmgren Makes A Historic NBA Debut

Dan Dickau Has Reaction To Last NIght's NBA Summer League Game

In his first NBA summer league performance Chet Holmgren went absolutely bonkers, scoring 23 points with seven rebounds, six blocks, four assists and a steal in almost 24 minutes of playing time for the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

Dan Dickau has a breakdown of what he saw in the first outing as a pro for Holmgren, including why he feels the numbers somehow don't tell the full story. 

Stay up to date on what Chet is up to this summer plus all things Gonzaga basketball you could ever want by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

