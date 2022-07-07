Chet Holmgren Makes A Historic NBA Debut

In his first NBA summer league performance Chet Holmgren went absolutely bonkers, scoring 23 points with seven rebounds, six blocks, four assists and a steal in almost 24 minutes of playing time for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Dan Dickau has a breakdown of what he saw in the first outing as a pro for Holmgren, including why he feels the numbers somehow don't tell the full story.

