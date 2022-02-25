Meet Gonzaga Nation Writer Cole Forsman

Get to Know one of the Gonzaga Nation Writers Bring You Weekly Coverage

You have read his articles all season long covering Zags basketball and now get to know current Gonzaga student and staff writer Cole Forsman a little better.

He caught up with Dan Dickau to talk about the season, why he chose Gonzaga, how he wound up in journalism and much more.

This week on the podcast he answers all of Dans questions and details what he is looking forward to the team achieving in the March tournament.

To hear more from Cole and never miss any of the Gonzaga Nation content coming out all season make sure you subscribe on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts.