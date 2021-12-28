Gonzaga Nation Podcast : Coming Back From Break

On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast hosts Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison talk about what they team needs to do in order to have a good practice coming back from break.

Plus they take a look ahead at the Northern Alabama matchup as the Bulldogs close out the non conference part of their schedule.

They also share stores from their best shoot arounds and what a difference having a good approach to pregame can do to help elevate a player's night.