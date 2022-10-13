Could Nolan Hickman Make All WCC This Year?

The WCC preseason awards were released this weekend and Dan Dickau answers viewer questions about how the voting turned out.

He breaks down the chances of Gonzaga running the table and winning the WCC again this year.

He also gives insight as to why he thinks Nolan Hickman could be the surprise Gonzaga player to make 1st team all WCC this season.

