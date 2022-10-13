Skip to main content

Could Nolan Hickman Make All WCC This Year?

Find out what Dan Dickau thinks.

The WCC preseason awards were released this weekend and Dan Dickau answers viewer questions about how the voting turned out. 

He breaks down the chances of Gonzaga running the table and winning the WCC again this year. 

He also gives insight as to why he thinks Nolan Hickman could be the surprise Gonzaga player to make 1st team all WCC this season. 

Make sure to search and subscribe to 'Gonzaga Nation' wherever you get your podcasts. 

 



Timme was named to the WCC preseason team for a second straight year and is joined by Strawther, who was an honorable mention last season.
