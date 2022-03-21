Special Guest Chris Walker from CBS Sports Talks with Dan Dickau

As Gonzaga basketball comes off of a huge weekend and looks ahead to the Sweet 16 Gonzaga Nation host Dan Dickau is joined on the show by special guest Chris Walker from CBS Sports.

Walker breaks down what he saw from Gonzaga this weekend as he watched from CBS sports HQ in New York, and just how impressed he was with the #1 Zags.

He also gives keys to what Gonzaga fans needs to look for in their game against Arkansas coming up this week.

