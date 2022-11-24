Skip to main content

Adam Morrison, Dan Dickau preview the PK85 basketball tournament: Gonzaga Nation podcast

Gonzaga could face Duke in the Phil Knight Invitational this weekend

On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison give their takes and insight on the biggest stories of the week for Gonzaga basketball including conference realignment rumors, the Phil Knight Invitational basketball tournament and more. 

Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.

