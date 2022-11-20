Dan Dickau previews Gonzaga-Kentucky showdown with Wildcats' assistant coach Orlando Antigua

Gonzaga hosts the Kentucky Wildcats at the Spokane Arena on Sunday in one of the most anticipated early-season matchups of the 2022-23 college basketball season.

Before the game tips off listen to the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast featuring special Orlando Antigua, who serves as John Calipari's assistant coach.

