Skip to main content

Dan Dickau Reacts to the WCC Preseason Awards

Find out why he thinks the voters were close but not all correct.

The preseason WCC award voting was released this week and while Gonzaga was selected to win the conference and have another strong year Dan feels like they still didn't do justice to what this year's team is capable of. 

Find out what Dan thinks the voter got right and wrong. 

Make sure you search and subscribe to Gonzaga Nation on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. 

Gonzaga T
Podcasts

Dan Dickau Reacts to the WCC Preseason Awards

By Christian Pedersen
The Iso August 31st Mailbag Edition thumbnail
Podcasts

Could Nolan Hickman Make All WCC This Year?

By Christian Pedersen
gonzaganationcta
Podcasts

Dan Dickau's Thoughts on the Kraziness

By Christian Pedersen
BYU thumbnail
Podcasts

Looking at BYU basketball this season

By Christian Pedersen
JBH_1472
Basketball

Things got Krazy: Recapping this year's Kraziness in the Kennel

By Cole Forsman
g heister thumb 2
Podcasts

Greg Heister is in on the Kraziness

By Christian Pedersen
Timme was named to the WCC preseason team for a second straight year and is joined by Strawther, who was an honorable mention last season.
Basketball

Gonzaga named WCC favorites with three players on preseason team

By Cole Forsman
Let the Kraziness Begin thumb
Podcasts

Let the Kraziness Begin

By Christian Pedersen
usa_today_17935216.0
Basketball

Gonzaga and Kentucky agree to six-year series ending in Spokane

By Asher Ali