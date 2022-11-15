Dan Dickau previews Gonzaga vs. Texas showdown with Longhorns' coach Chris Beard
No. 2 Gonzaga vs. No. 11 Texas is one of the best games in the country this week
The Gonzaga men's basketball team tips off one of the toughest weeks in recent memory with a game against No. 11 Texas on Wednesday in Austin.
Gonzaga Nation's Dan Dickau spoke to Longhorns' head coach Chris Beard about the game and much more.
Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.