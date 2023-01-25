Skip to main content

Did Gonzaga get outcoached in loss to Loyola Marymount?

Listen to the latest Gonzaga Nation podcast with Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau

Gonzaga's loss to Loyola Marymount was shocking in many ways. The Zags appeared to be more talented at every position coming into the game, but Lions' guard Cam Shelton was clearly the best player on the floor.

On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison discuss the fan reaction to the LMU loss, including the narrative that Gonzaga was outcoached. 

Adam Morrison, Dan Dickau
