Drew Timme closing in on Gonzaga Bulldogs' scoring record

Listen to the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast with Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau

Every week on the Gonzaga Nation podcast, former Bulldogs Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison talk about the top stories surrounding the Gonzaga men's basketball program. In the latest episode Dickau and Morrison talk about Drew Timme closing in on the school scoring record, the depth of the West Coast Conference and much more.

Adam Morrison, Dan Dickau
Podcasts

By Christian Pedersen
