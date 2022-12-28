Skip to main content

Eastern Oregon men's basketball head coach Chris Kemp joins Gonzaga Nation podcast

Dan Dickau talks with the Mountaineers’ head coach before they take on Gonzaga

On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau previews Gonzaga's matchup with Eastern Oregon in a wide-ranging conversation with EOU men's basketball coach Chris Kemp.

Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.

