Eastern Oregon men's basketball head coach Chris Kemp joins Gonzaga Nation podcast

Eastern Oregon men's basketball head coach Chris Kemp joins Gonzaga Nation podcastDan Dickau talks with the Mountaineers’ head coach before they take on GonzagaAuthor:Christian PedersenPublish date:Dec 28, 2022 1:13 PM ESTOn the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau previews Gonzaga's matchup with Eastern Oregon in a wide-ranging conversation with EOU men's basketball coach Chris Kemp. Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.