Skip to main content

Flashback Edition Of The Zone

Special Guest Anne Bailey Joins Stephanie Hawk-Freeman

Gonzaga Nation's newest show 'The Zone', hosted by Stephanie Hawk-Freeman is dedicated to all things Zags women's basketball. 

On this episode Gonzaga alumni and special guest Anne Bailey joins Stephanie for a conversation of Spokane memories, what she thinks about the current program and much more. 

If you prefer to take your podcasts on the go you can find us at 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts. 

Screen Shot 2022-08-11 at 12.02.13 PM
Podcasts

Flashback Edition Of The Zone

By Christian Pedersen34 seconds ago
The Iso July 27th Mailbag
Podcasts

The Iso : Mailbag Edition

By Christian Pedersen1 hour ago
The Zags kick off the regular season Nov. 7 at home against  North Florida
Basketball

Save the date: Key deadlines, dates and periods for the 2022-23 season

By Cole ForsmanAug 10, 2022 1:30 PM EDT
2 New Major Commits Decide on Gonzaga
Podcasts

WCC Summer Recap

By Christian PedersenAug 9, 2022 5:26 PM EDT
McFarland (left) is entering his senior season at Rancho Verde High School.
Recruiting

Zags reach out to 3-star center Jacob McFarland

By Cole ForsmanAug 5, 2022 6:25 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-08-02 at 5.58.56 PM
Podcasts

Big News on Big Games

By Christian PedersenAug 4, 2022 6:08 PM EDT
2 New Major Commits Decide on Gonzaga
Podcasts

Dan Dickau Answers Viewer Questions

By Christian PedersenAug 3, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-08-02 at 5.58.56 PM
Basketball

Gonzaga versus Kentucky Nov. 20 announced during UK Flood Relief Telethon

By Asher AliAug 4, 2022 2:49 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-08-02 at 5.13.08 PM
Podcasts

New Gonzaga Women's Basketball Podcast

By Christian PedersenAug 2, 2022 8:06 PM EDT