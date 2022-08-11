Flashback Edition Of The Zone

Gonzaga Nation's newest show 'The Zone', hosted by Stephanie Hawk-Freeman is dedicated to all things Zags women's basketball.

On this episode Gonzaga alumni and special guest Anne Bailey joins Stephanie for a conversation of Spokane memories, what she thinks about the current program and much more.

