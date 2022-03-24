Skip to main content

Free ira Brown Video Bonus Sweet 16 Edition

Every Week Gonzaga Nation is Home to An Exclusive Video Clip of the Free Ira Brown Podcast

Gonzaga basketball heads in to its seventh straight Sweet 16 appearance and our good friends at Free Ira Brown seem to be pretty confident in the matchup against #4 Arkansas. 

If you haven't caught this weeks episode here is a video bonus exclusive and the link to catch the whole thing here. 

http://freeirabrown.com/

If you haven't checked them out before then you are missing out, they are one of our favorite voices out there for Gonzaga fans and we are happy to have them on board at Gonzaga Nation. 

Free Ira Brown Looks at the Arkansas Matchup
